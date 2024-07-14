Search terms

Proven Outcomes. Superior Value with iFR.

Lie 14, 2024

Image-guided therapy

Cardiology

iFR clinical data

iFR patient study

iFR is the global gold standard among resting indices, with a Class IA recommendation in the ACC/AHA/SCAI and ESC Guidelines. This is backed by clinical evidence and patient outcomes showing reduced costs, procedural time and patient discomfort.1,3 iFR also provides advanced guidance with iFR pullback and co-registration for PCI planning throughout the entire case. Learn more about the latest iFR pateint studies and view the latest 5-year outcomes update.

Article at a glance

  • DEFINE PCI
  • Objective
  • Trial design
  • Results
  • DEFINE FLAIR and iFR Swedeheart
  • Consistent patient outcomes
  • Superior value

iFR Clinical evidence

DEFINE PCI

Unseen focal lesions cause residual ischemia. The DEFINE PCI study used iFR pullback to understand the rate and causes of residual ischemia in 500 patients undergoing contemporary PCI. Early results find that residual ischemia is common, and causes are treatable.4-5

Objective

  • Understand ischemia as mapped by iFR pullback and its implications for procedural improvement.
  • Consistent patient outcomes using an iFR guided strategy, as with FFR

Trial design

  • Primary endpoint: rate of residual ischemia (iFR<0.90) after angiographically successful PCI (residual DS < 50% in any treated lesion)
  • Multi-center, prospective study in 22 US and 6 international centers
  • N=500 patients with CAD and iFR < 0.90 in at least 1 coronary artery with tandem, diffuse, or multi-vessel intermediate lesions
  • Blinded iFR pullback to assess inschemia after PCI
  • 1 year patient follow-up

Results

  • 1 in 4 patients with angiographically successful PCI left the cath lab with residual ischemia.
  • 68% relative reduction in clinical events at 1 yr. follow-up among patients achieving post-PCI iFR ≥ 0.95 (p-value=0.04).
  • Of the patients with residual ischemia, 81.6% were caused by an untreated angiographically inapparent physiologically focal stenosis (≤ 15 mm).
  • The final picture is often incomplete. iFR Coregistration uncovers focal ischemia producing lesions missed visually.

DEFINE FLAIR and iFR Swedeheart

DEFINE FLAIR and iFR Swedeheart is the largest physiology clinical outcome studies with more then 4500 patients, 2 prospective randomized controlled trails, published in the prestigious The New Englas Journal of Medicine. Learn more DEFINE FLAIR, iFR Swedeheart.

Proven Outcomes Graph 1

Consistent patient outcomes using iFR guided strategy, as with FFR

Image of Consistent patient outcomes using iFR guided strategy, as with FFR
Graph for Consistent patient outcomes using iFR guided strategy

* p-values are for non-inferiority of an iFR-guided strategy versus an FFR-guided strategy with respect to 1-year MACE rates; pre-specified non-inferiority margins were 3.4% and 3.2% in DEFINE FLAIR and iFR Swedeheart, respectively.

** MACE rates at 5-years: 21.5% iFR vs. 19.9% FFR (HR 1.09; 95% CI: 0.90, 1.33)

Superior value

Reduced costs per patient

DEFINE FLAIR and iFR Swedeheart found that on average, compared to FFR, iFR resulted in:

 

  • $896 dollars saved
     

Less procedural time

DEFINE FLAIR found that an iFR-guided strategy resulted in:

 

  • 10% reduction in procedural time
  • 40.5 minutes (iFR arm) vs. 45.0 minutes (FFR arm) [p<0.001]
     

Improved care

The two trials further established that an iFR-guided strategy enables a faster procedure while almost completely eliminating severe patient symptoms compared to an FFR-guided strategy.

 

  • DEFINE FLAIR reported a 90% reduction in patient discomfort.
  • iFR Swedeheart reported that with no hyperemic agent, you can achieve a 95.7% reduction in patient discomfort using an iFR-guided strategy.

