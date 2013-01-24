Home
Helping to put people at the heart of diagnostic procedures

Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute uses Ambient Experience to help ease a patient through a cardiac MRI


COVID-19 has impacted millions of people around the world, including athletes. Teams have formed `bubbles' to help contain the spread, but even then, players have become infected. 

One such patient, an athlete who had recovered from COVID-19 needed a negative cardiac MR scan to return to play. His only prior experience with an MRI scan was in a `feet-first' position for imaging of his lower extremities. He was a large and reluctant patient, the idea of going into the bore head-first made him very nervous.

This patient went to Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute (MCVI), the most comprehensive cardiovascular facility in the region. MCVI had a new Philips Ingenia Ambition 1.5T MR system which they outfitted with an engaging environment designed to relax patients  - Philips Ambient Experience. 
Ingenia Ambition 1.5T MR system with Ambient Experience
Ambient Experience In-bore Connect
Ambient Experience In-bore Connect helps calm patients during a scan
With Ambient Experience In-bore Connect and the advanced features of the Ingenia Ambition 1.5T, the athlete was able to undergo the diagnostic exam without incident and returned to normal play. 
Now with Ambient Experience, nearly every single patient goes through without issue. In the nearly two years we’ve been using it, I can count on one hand the number of patients who’ve quit on us.”

Carlos Avila, Clinical Specialist

Results


Innovative features of the In-Bore Connect solution provide information and guidance to the patient during scanning. The MR combined with Ambient Experience not only offers MCVI patients an entirely new exam experience, it supports improved staff satisfaction.
Our workflow has definitely improved… Having Ambient Experience has definitely impacted our procedural efficiency. Our exam times are significantly shorter, and retakes much fewer.”

Carlos Avila, Clinical Specialist

Meet our team

Werner Satter

Werner Satter

General Manager Experience Solutions
Werner and his team help hospitals and healthcare systems develop people-centric care solutions to help improve the quality of care delivery. His expertise spans the fields of research, design innovation, new business development, and marketing. Werner has previous experience as a strategic innovation consultant, conducting design innovation programs. He is an acclaimed speaker at healthcare conferences on the topics of healthcare design, people-centric environments, as well as enhancing the patient, family, and staff experience. Werner holds a master's of economics with a specialization in marketing, economic psychology, and sociology.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

 Results are specific to the institution where they were obtained and may not reflect the results achievable at other institutions.

