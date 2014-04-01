Research report: Radiology staff in focus

The subject of physician burnout – especially among radiologists – has been a major topic of discussion lately. What is less discussed is the staff experience of imaging technologists and administrators.



In our ongoing quest to understand the challenges of “the people behind the image,” Philips conducted a double-blind research study with 254 radiology techs and imaging directors in 4 countries: the US, Germany, France and UK. What we found were significant levels of stress and burnout across all four countries – with what you describe as “crisis levels” in some geographies.



But beyond that, we gained important insights into the causes of stress and motivation for this invaluable talent group. We’re pleased to share these perspectives with you in the hope they may advance the goals of the imaging community and truly empower the people behind the image.



Featured insights include: