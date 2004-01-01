Search terms

Standard Cart for Lumify

iOS and Android setup

Lumify's Standard cart is a multi-functional cart with an integrated design. The cart is designed to carry a variety of tablet sizes while also offering extra features to essential appliances in a healthcare setting. <LineBreak/> Learn more about the Standard Cart for Lumify in the specification table below. <LineBreak/> The product includes: Tabletop with handle, storage bin for probes and gel bottle, removable printer shelf, lockable storage basket, and holder for the Lumify iOS battery pack.

Features
Tablet holder with anti-theft features & Capable of supporting tablets with screens between 9" and 11" in size, as well as tablets with cases up to 20mm thick.

Tabletop storage bin and handle: 4 removable and interchangeable transducer and gel bottle holders for easy cleaning. Intuitive feature for cable management

Works with Lumify iOS and Android setup.

The tilt and swivel features for optimum viewing comfort.

Tabletop storage bin and handle: 4 removable and interchangeable transducer and gel bottle holders for easy cleaning. Intuitive feature for cable management

Works with Lumify iOS and Android setup.

The tilt and swivel features for optimum viewing comfort.

