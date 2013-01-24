WristOx2 Wrist-worn Pulse Oximeter

Paieškos terminai
WristOx2 is a wrist-worn pulse oximeter that has been developed to deliver highly accurate readings and help reduce the difficulties that can be associated with overnight oximetry studies.
Request contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Enhanced memory for longer studies
SoftSensor for increased patient comfort
Longer battery life allows more data collection
Bluetooth enabled for wireless data transfer
Easy to assemble and use for patients at home
Wrist strap for versatility
|Dimensions (without sensor or strap)
|
|Weight (with batteries and wrist strap)
|
|Oxygen saturation range
|
|Warranty
|
|Pulse rate range
|
|Numeric displays
|
|Pulse indicators
|
|Blood oxygen saturation
|
|Pulse rate range
|
|Operating temperature
|
|Storage/transportation temperature
|
|Type
|
|Capacity
|
|Operating humidity
|
|Storage/transportation humidity
|
|Operating without Bluetooth
|
|Operating with Bluetooth***
|
|Storage
|
|Operating altitude
|
|Batteries
|
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand