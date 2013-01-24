Pagrindinis puslapis
DigitalDiagnost Digital radiography solutions

DigitalDiagnost

Digital radiography solutions

Experience premium digital radiography productivity, with high performance rooms and flexible rooms right through to a cutting edge emergency set-up. Choose the configuration suited to your applications, workflow and budget.

When doing DR exams without a grid, Philips SkyFlow produces images with grid-like contrast. It reduces the effect of scattered radiation for non-grid bedside chest exams. SkyFlow is the industry’s first scatter correction algorithm technology for portable thorax X-rays – requiring no operator input. It delivers contrast enhancement based on the amount of scatter for the individual patient.
The DR SkyPlate sharing combinations allow you to efficiently use your budget and customize deployment of your DR detectors. The specialized application range of the small Philips SkyPlate enables it to be applied in different DR rooms and with a mobile DR unit. Use the large Philips SkyPlate for free exams in different areas or insert it in vertical stands or table trays.
Premium Eleva makes workflow continuity and network communication easy. Common platform. Fast to learn and use. Designed to streamline your radiography department. It offers a number of smart tools like optimized exposure and fluoroscopy settings and instant image processing.
UNIQUE (UNified Image QUality Enhancement) image processing. Consistent, superb images for all anatomical areas. UNIQUE supports every link of the imaging chain, harmonizing contrast and enhancing details.
With complete room motorization you can automatically position the detector and tube around your patients to free up your DigitalDiagnost DR exam workflow. Immobile patients in particular appreciate the chance to remain in the DR room between projections. Automatic tube tracking and collimation, as well as automatic alignment of tube and detector place patients instead of technology on center stage.
In the DigitalDiagnost high performance room, you can comfortably perform exams on more than 250 patients a day. Thanks to the 5-axes motorization of the ceiling suspension and the fixed or moveable vertical stand. The moveable vertical stand excels in efficient upright, cross-lateral and under-the-table exams. With the full motorization you can rapidly switch from table to chest exams without having to reposition the patient.
The single-detector DigitalDiagnost DR flex room with automated ceiling suspension, moveable vertical stand, and single side suspended table with swivel put every part of the patient into the exposure range. You can reduce patient repositioning and gain application freedom with virtually unlimited pre-defined settings of the tube and the detector mounted on the moveable stand’s flexible arm.
Equipped with SkyPlate trays and SkyPlate detector, the Philips DR value room is a smart entry into the world of premium digital radiography or serves as an additional DR room. Discover premium Philips benefits like renowned UNIQUE image processing and the intuitive Eleva user interface. Move the large SkyPlate between the table and the vertical stand, each with an integrated SkyPlate tray, and use it for free exposures as well.
