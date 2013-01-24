Pagrindinis puslapis
Hemo with IntelliVue X3 Improving workflow in the interventional lab

Hemo with IntelliVue X3

Improving workflow in the interventional lab

Improving productivity and outcomes is vital for healthcare facilities to meet the growing demand for cath lab procedures. To further simplify cath lab workflow, Philips introduces the Interventional Hemodynamic system (Hemo system) which brings advanced hemodynamic measurements to the cath lab. Integrated with the market leading IntelliVue X3 patient monitor, this unique combination enables continuous patient monitoring throughout the cath lab.

Specifikacijos

Physical specifications
Weight
  • 2,6 kg
Size
  • 190 x 97 x 183 mm
Measurements
12 lead ECG
SpO2 (choice of Philips FAST-SpO2, Nellcor OxiMax SpO2, Masimo rainbow SET SpO2)
Respiration rate
Non-invasive blood pressure
Four invasive blood pressure channels
Thermodilution Cardiac Output
Body surface tempertature
EtCO2 Covidien Microstream
EtCO2 Respironics mainstream or LoFlo sidestream
Optional packages
EtCO2
Ruggedness
Ruggedness
Highly disinfectant-resistant surface materials
Mechanical ruggedness
  • 7M3
Hemodynamic functionality
Capture and store hemodynamic measurements and calculations
Comprehensive hemodynamic measurements and analysis
  • Gradient measurement, Valve calculation, Aortic Regurgitation (AR) index, ST values
Full disclosure (record, store all waveforms data for post case review and analysis)
End case Hemo report (hemodynamic measurements and calculations)
  • Full case synopsis, to include waveforms and calculations
Storage of all patient data
Printing waveforms and hemodynamic analysis
Optional packages
Integrated Philips iFR and FFR
Procedure/event charting and data collection
Trolley for the Hemo workstation in the patient area
Integrated with Philips Image guided therapy system
Control Hemo system from Touch Screen Module
Connected to Monitor Ceiling Suspension or Flexvision
Patient demographics
  • Philips Hemo system with IntelliVue X3 is available for sale in The Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, United Kingdom, Nordics, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, Australia, New Zealand, Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Pakistan, Philippines, Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Egypt, South Africa, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Pakistan and Qatar.
  • For the availability of the iFR functionality on Philips Hemo system, please check with your local Philips sales representative.
  • For the availability of Continuous patient monitoring on Philips Hemo system with IntelliVue X3, please check with your local Philips sales representative.

