Affiniti Ultrasound system

Affiniti 50

Ultrasound system

Philips understand the challenges you face. From a changing patient population to the need to maximize resources, the challenges can be considerable. Philips Affiniti helps you overcome these daily challenges so you can provide the best possible care for your patients every day. Affiniti offers a powerful combination of performance and workflow advances to enhance diagnostic confidence making it the choice of clinicians worldwide

Specifikacijos

System dimensions
System dimensions
Width
  • 57.2 cm
Height
  • 142.2-162.6 cm
Depth
  • 98.3 cm
Weight
  • 83.6 kg
Control panel
Control panel
Monitor size
  • 54.6 cm
Degrees of movement
  • 180 degrees
