The Philips PageWriter TC50 cardiograph is an advanced, reliable, and compact ECG solution, that is easy to use. The TC50 will help you meet your daily demands, giving you time to focus on your patients.
|Central time management (D01)
|
|Download of orders worklist from networked server
|
|User-configurable drop down lists (e.g., by location, user, or shift)
|
|Ad-hoc query for specific orders based upon multiple user-entered or scanned search criteria
|
|Supported by Open Worklist with IntelliSpace ECG and select departmental systems
|
|Supported by standard HL7 and DICOM
|
|Interfaces via IntelliBridge Enterprise for departmental and hospital systems
|
|Supported by DICOM modality worklist within DICOM MWL system
|
|Query and retrieval of patient demographic information
|
|Based upon user-entered or scanned search criteria (e.g., patient ID, last/first name)
|
|Supported by standard HL7 interface via IntelliSpace Enterprise for hospital systems
|
|Automatic retrieval of previous ECG or list of available ECGs for current patient
|
|Supported by IntelliSpace ECG
|
|Automatic retrieval of previous ECG or list of available ECGs for current patient
|
|Supported by TraceMasterVue
|
|Create patient worklists with complete demographic information for later retrieval
|
|Create DICOM 12-lead ECG
|
|Generate DICOM General ECG
|
|Leads-off advisory
|
|Lead color
|
|Lead check
|
|Heart rate
|
|Print preview
|
|Application help
|
|Self-paced training
|
|Training mode
|
|High Pass
|
|Low Pass
|
|Touchscreen
|
|Keyboard
|
|Membrane keyboard cover
|
|Size
|
|Resolution
|
|Colors
|
|Patient Interface Module (PIM)
|
|Digital module provides 5μV resolution
|
|Acquire data at 8,000 samples per second per lead for 12/18 lead ECG
|
|Long lead set (H23)
|
|End connectors (adaptors)
|
|Alligator clips (E01)
|
|Wide tab (E02)
|
|Welsh bulbs (E04)
|
|Snap/Tab adaptor (E06)
|
|Dimensions
|
|Type
|
|Resolution
|
|Modem (H11)
|
|Fax (included in H11)
|
|LAN
|
|Wireless (D21)
|
|Wireless (D22)
|
|Wireless credential
|
|Internal storage
|
|FIPS certificate
|
|External storage
|
|International Standards
|
|Bar code reader (H12)
|
|Flexible field data entry
|
|ISO 7816 and EMV 3.1.1
|
|Supports SLE 4418/28 and SLE 4443/42
|
|AC noise
|
|Signal processing
|
|High pass
|
|Low pass
|
|High pass
|
|Low pass
|
|Battery
|
|Second battery (H15)
|
|Operating condition
|
|Battery capacity (per battery)
|
|Battery recharge
|
|Main power
|
|Power consumption
|
|Dimensions
|
|Weight
|
|Weight includes
|
|Operating conditions - Temperature
|
|Operating conditions - Humidity
|
|Operating conditions - Altitude
|
|Storage conditions - Temperature
|
|Storage conditions - Humidity
|
|Storage conditions - Altitude
|