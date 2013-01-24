Pagrindinis puslapis
Naujiena
Efficia 5-Lead Grabber, Limb, IEC

Efficia

5-Lead Grabber, Limb, IEC

The Philips Efficia 5-lead multi-patient use IEC ECG lead set is designed for use with Efficia patient monitors. As part of our range of medical supplies, it helps you get the measurements you need, when you need them, at value pricing. For use with Efficia trunk cable 989803160641 and Efficia branded monitors and defibrillators. Cable length = 1.0m (3 ft); 1.6m (5.3 ft) for limb leads.

Specifikacijos

Product details
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • CM10: 863301; CM12: 863303; CM100: 863300, 863320; CM120: 863302, 863321; CM150: 863304, 863322
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-patient use
Packaging Unit
  • 1 EA
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • Used along with 989803160641, Efficia 3/5 ECG Trunk Cable, AAMI/IEC.
FDA approved
  • Yes
ECG Lead Set
Lead Set Length
  • 1.0m (3 ft); 1.6m (5.3 ft) for limb leads
Number of Leads
  • 5
Color Coding
  • IEC
Connector type
  • Grabber
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

