Pagrindinis puslapis
„Philips“ – paspauskite čia, norėdami nueiti į pradinį puslapį

Paieškos terminai

WeeSpecs Phototherapy mask

WeeSpecs

Phototherapy mask

Surasti panašius produktus

WeeSpecs two-piece design is made from a very soft hypo-allergenic material and can be adjusted for a custom fit. The special goggles, , to be used during phototherapy, allow a baby’s eyes to open and close naturally.

Susisiekite su mumis

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand