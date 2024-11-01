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Lumify optional storage bin

Large capacity storage bin for advanced and standard Lumify cart

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The optional large capacity storage bin with post clamp assembly can be positioned in a variety of ways on the pole of both advanced and standard carts for Lumify.

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Specifications

Optional Storage Bin
Optional Storage Bin
Dimensions top LxWxH
  • 252mm x 157mm x 224mm
Dimensions bottom LxWxH
  • 240mm x 145mm x 224mm
Optional Storage Bin
Optional Storage Bin
Dimensions top LxWxH
  • 252mm x 157mm x 224mm
Dimensions bottom LxWxH
  • 240mm x 145mm x 224mm
See all specifications
Optional Storage Bin
Optional Storage Bin
Dimensions top LxWxH
  • 252mm x 157mm x 224mm
Dimensions bottom LxWxH
  • 240mm x 145mm x 224mm

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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