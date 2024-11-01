Elevates pediatric imaging with PureWave performance – 30% more penetration than C8-5 transducer* delivers versatility in applications across a variety of patient sizes.
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|Technology
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|Number of elements
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|Aperture
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|Array type
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Svetainė skirta tik asmenims, naudojantiems medicinos priemones profesinėje veikloje, įskaitant sveikatos priežiūros specialistams, profesinę veiklą vykdantiems asmenims, atstovaujantiems sveikatos priežiūros įstaigą ar medicinos priemonėmis prekiaujančią organizaciją.
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