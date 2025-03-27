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V6-2 Transducer

Broadband volume array transducer

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The V6-2 Curved Array Volumetric transducer has 6 to 2 MHz extended operating frequency range and a lightweight, ergonomic design, supporting high resolution 2D imaging, high resolution, quantitative, single sweep 3D volume acquisition and 4D imaging up to 36 volumes per second, for general purpose transabdominal obstetrical and gynecological applications.

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Specifications

Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • Broadband
Number of elements
  • 192
Frequency range
  • 6 - 2 MHz
Array Type
  • Volume
Aperture
  • 63.36 mm
Field of view
  • 100°
Volume of field of view
  • 100° x 80°
Applications
  • Obstetrical and gynecological
Biopsy capable
  • Yes
Image Fusion Navigation capable
  • No
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • Broadband
Number of elements
  • 192
See all specifications
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • Broadband
Number of elements
  • 192
Frequency range
  • 6 - 2 MHz
Array Type
  • Volume
Aperture
  • 63.36 mm
Field of view
  • 100°
Volume of field of view
  • 100° x 80°
Applications
  • Obstetrical and gynecological
Biopsy capable
  • Yes
Image Fusion Navigation capable
  • No
  • Available in select countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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