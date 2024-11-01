Learn more about the Philips D2tcd Doppler imaging transducer in the specification table below.
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|Technology
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|Frequency range
|
|Modes
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|Applications
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|Biopsy capable
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|Image Fusion Navigation capable
|
|Technology
|
|Frequency range
|
|Technology
|
|Frequency range
|
|Modes
|
|Applications
|
|Biopsy capable
|
|Image Fusion Navigation capable
|
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