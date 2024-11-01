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L12-5 50 mm Transducer

Linear array transducer

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Learn more about the Philips L12-5 50 mm linear array transducer in the specification table below.

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Specifications

Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • Broadband
Number of elements
  • 256
Frequency range
  • 12 - 5 MHz
Array Type
  • Linear
Aperture
  • 50 mm
Field of view
  • -
Volume of field of view
  • -
Applications
  • Abdominal bowel, general OB, vascular (carotid, arterial, venous, and superficial), pediatric (abdomen and hip), small parts including thyroid, testicle, and breast, and MSK
Biopsy capable
  • Yes
Image Fusion Navigation capable
  • Yes
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • Broadband
Number of elements
  • 256
See all specifications
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • Broadband
Number of elements
  • 256
Frequency range
  • 12 - 5 MHz
Array Type
  • Linear
Aperture
  • 50 mm
Field of view
  • -
Volume of field of view
  • -
Applications
  • Abdominal bowel, general OB, vascular (carotid, arterial, venous, and superficial), pediatric (abdomen and hip), small parts including thyroid, testicle, and breast, and MSK
Biopsy capable
  • Yes
Image Fusion Navigation capable
  • Yes
  • Available in select countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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