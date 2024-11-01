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- Tap the full power of MI applications without a dedicated workstation

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The IntelliSpace Portal 7.0 provides access to review, analyze, diagnose, and share MI images from your PC, laptop, or any networked device, virtually anytime, anywhere. This scaleable, cost-effective solution lets you tap the power of MI and other multi-modality applications directly from your PACS. You can share images and tools with referring physicians in real time to confirm your diagnosis.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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