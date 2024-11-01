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Lumify iOS iPhone 6s/7/8 case

Protective case with Lumify Power Module connection

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Philips-designed protective phone cases for iPhone 6 s/ 7 / 8 allows for the connection of the Lumify iOS Power Module. Contains one Philips-designed iPhone case for 6 s/ 7 / 8 models.

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Lumify for iOS
Use Lumify with your compatible Apple devices in just a few steps

Use Lumify with your compatible Apple devices in just a few steps

Lumify brings ultrasound capabilities to the palm of your hand, allowing users to connect their compatible Apple devices in just a few steps. Ensure your iOS device is compatible with Philips Lumify system with Lumify Power Module (LPM), Lumify Rigid cables, Lumify Flex cables, Lumify mounting plate, Philips Lumify iOS App. Upon ordering the necessary Lumify iOS accessories are packaged together and ready to use with your compatible iOS devices.

Use Lumify with your compatible Apple devices in just a few steps

Use Lumify with your compatible Apple devices in just a few steps
Lumify brings ultrasound capabilities to the palm of your hand, allowing users to connect their compatible Apple devices in just a few steps. Ensure your iOS device is compatible with Philips Lumify system with Lumify Power Module (LPM), Lumify Rigid cables, Lumify Flex cables, Lumify mounting plate, Philips Lumify iOS App. Upon ordering the necessary Lumify iOS accessories are packaged together and ready to use with your compatible iOS devices.

Use Lumify with your compatible Apple devices in just a few steps

Lumify brings ultrasound capabilities to the palm of your hand, allowing users to connect their compatible Apple devices in just a few steps. Ensure your iOS device is compatible with Philips Lumify system with Lumify Power Module (LPM), Lumify Rigid cables, Lumify Flex cables, Lumify mounting plate, Philips Lumify iOS App. Upon ordering the necessary Lumify iOS accessories are packaged together and ready to use with your compatible iOS devices.
Click here for more information
Lumify for iOS
Use Lumify with your compatible Apple devices in just a few steps

Use Lumify with your compatible Apple devices in just a few steps

Lumify brings ultrasound capabilities to the palm of your hand, allowing users to connect their compatible Apple devices in just a few steps. Ensure your iOS device is compatible with Philips Lumify system with Lumify Power Module (LPM), Lumify Rigid cables, Lumify Flex cables, Lumify mounting plate, Philips Lumify iOS App. Upon ordering the necessary Lumify iOS accessories are packaged together and ready to use with your compatible iOS devices.
  • Lumify for iOS
See all features
Lumify for iOS
Use Lumify with your compatible Apple devices in just a few steps

Use Lumify with your compatible Apple devices in just a few steps

Lumify brings ultrasound capabilities to the palm of your hand, allowing users to connect their compatible Apple devices in just a few steps. Ensure your iOS device is compatible with Philips Lumify system with Lumify Power Module (LPM), Lumify Rigid cables, Lumify Flex cables, Lumify mounting plate, Philips Lumify iOS App. Upon ordering the necessary Lumify iOS accessories are packaged together and ready to use with your compatible iOS devices.

Use Lumify with your compatible Apple devices in just a few steps

Use Lumify with your compatible Apple devices in just a few steps
Lumify brings ultrasound capabilities to the palm of your hand, allowing users to connect their compatible Apple devices in just a few steps. Ensure your iOS device is compatible with Philips Lumify system with Lumify Power Module (LPM), Lumify Rigid cables, Lumify Flex cables, Lumify mounting plate, Philips Lumify iOS App. Upon ordering the necessary Lumify iOS accessories are packaged together and ready to use with your compatible iOS devices.

Use Lumify with your compatible Apple devices in just a few steps

Lumify brings ultrasound capabilities to the palm of your hand, allowing users to connect their compatible Apple devices in just a few steps. Ensure your iOS device is compatible with Philips Lumify system with Lumify Power Module (LPM), Lumify Rigid cables, Lumify Flex cables, Lumify mounting plate, Philips Lumify iOS App. Upon ordering the necessary Lumify iOS accessories are packaged together and ready to use with your compatible iOS devices.
Click here for more information
Lumify for iOS
Use Lumify with your compatible Apple devices in just a few steps

Use Lumify with your compatible Apple devices in just a few steps

Lumify brings ultrasound capabilities to the palm of your hand, allowing users to connect their compatible Apple devices in just a few steps. Ensure your iOS device is compatible with Philips Lumify system with Lumify Power Module (LPM), Lumify Rigid cables, Lumify Flex cables, Lumify mounting plate, Philips Lumify iOS App. Upon ordering the necessary Lumify iOS accessories are packaged together and ready to use with your compatible iOS devices.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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