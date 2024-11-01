A complete solution to configure your iPhone 6s/7/8 device for Lumify use. Contains the Lumify iOS Power Module, iPhone 6s/7/8 case, rigid connector, mounting plate, flex cable, and charging cable.
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Svetainė skirta tik asmenims, naudojantiems medicinos priemones profesinėje veikloje, įskaitant sveikatos priežiūros specialistams, profesinę veiklą vykdantiems asmenims, atstovaujantiems sveikatos priežiūros įstaigą ar medicinos priemonėmis prekiaujančią organizaciją.
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