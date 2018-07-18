dStream WholeBody coil

An integrated coil solution for whole body and peripheral vascular related imaging. It includes two dStream Torso coils. Combined with the dStream Posterior, HeadNeck and dStream Base it enables 200 cm coverage with a maximum of 108 channels. The flexible, lightweight easy-to-position dStream Torso coil is designed to conform both in right-left and foot-head directions to support virtually all patients. This allows large coverage and comfortable strap-free operation.
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Svetainė skirta tik asmenims, naudojantiems medicinos priemones profesinėje veikloje, įskaitant sveikatos priežiūros specialistams, profesinę veiklą vykdantiems asmenims, atstovaujantiems sveikatos priežiūros įstaigą ar medicinos priemonėmis prekiaujančią organizaciją.
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