dStream Endo coil

With it's excellent sensitivity and high signal-to-noise ratio the dS endocavitary coil enables outstanding imaging of the rectal wall and prostate. Can be combined with the FlexCoverage Posterior and Anterior coils to provide large FOV imaging.
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