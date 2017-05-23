dStream Breast 7ch coil

Rigid, open-designed coil which can be used alone or in combination with FlexTrak Mammo. Designed for excellent coverage into the axilla area. Promoting patient comfort with an adjustable head rest and soft patient ramp. Coil provides full access to the breast for biopsy procedures.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Svetainė skirta tik asmenims, naudojantiems medicinos priemones profesinėje veikloje, įskaitant sveikatos priežiūros specialistams, profesinę veiklą vykdantiems asmenims, atstovaujantiems sveikatos priežiūros įstaigą ar medicinos priemonėmis prekiaujančią organizaciją.
Ar esate asmuo, atitinkantis aukščiau nurodytus kriterijus?