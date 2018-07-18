dStream Flex L coil

Two large flexible general-purpose coils. Combined with the FlexCoverage Posterior coil you can obtain extended coverage. Allows positioning close to the anatomy to increase SNR. The shape and size of the flexible coil elements support a wide variety of applications, including imaging of large anatomies.
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Svetainė skirta tik asmenims, naudojantiems medicinos priemones profesinėje veikloje, įskaitant sveikatos priežiūros specialistams, profesinę veiklą vykdantiems asmenims, atstovaujantiems sveikatos priežiūros įstaigą ar medicinos priemonėmis prekiaujančią organizaciją.
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