Coronary Acquisition allows for non-invasive imaging of coronary arteries by displaying good contrast between myocardium and vessels by deploying 3D sequences combined with MotionTrak respiratory navigators for realtime motion correction and T2-preparation.
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Svetainė skirta tik asmenims, naudojantiems medicinos priemones profesinėje veikloje, įskaitant sveikatos priežiūros specialistams, profesinę veiklą vykdantiems asmenims, atstovaujantiems sveikatos priežiūros įstaigą ar medicinos priemonėmis prekiaujančią organizaciją.
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