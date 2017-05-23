3D SpineVIEW

3D VIEW is an advanced 3D TSE technique that lets you acquire high resolution isotropic data enabling reformats in any plane, including oblique, without loss of resolution helping you enhance your confidence when diagnosing lesions.
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