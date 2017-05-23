mDIXON XD FFE improves your fat-free imaging for high resolution sequences and provides with/without fat suppression contrasts in one single scan. mDIXON XD FFE will enable you to enhance your imaging strategies by simplifying your routine FFE procedures.
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