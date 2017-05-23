mDIXON XD FFE improves your fat-free imaging for high resolution scans and provides more efficient dynamic scans. With up to four image types in one single scan, including with or without fat suppression contrasts, mDIXON XD FFE will enable you to enhance your imaging strategies by simplifying your cardiac dynamic FFE procedures.
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