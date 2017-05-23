MR Elastography allows for a non-invasive assessment of differences in tissue stiffness of the liver in a fast breathhold scan providing trained physicians with additional input to help make informed decisions about treatment. Image processing is fully integrated at the scanner. Automated calculation of Elastograms, reflecting tissue stiffness in kPa, is included as well as a statistical confidence map for reliability assessment.
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