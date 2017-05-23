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4D-TRAK XD

MR clinical application

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4D-TRAK XD provides a fast, dynamic contrast-enhanced MR Angiography method with flexible sampling of both the arterial- and venous phase¹ enabling high spatial and temporal resolution simultaneously.

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On-demand webinar:

Improvements in clinical MR Neuro imaging

Joshua Pickerson

Joshua P Nickerson, MD

Vice Chair of Education, Department of Radiology Residency Program Director, Diagnostic Radiology Division Chief, Neuroradiology Co-Director, The UVM MRI Center for Biomedical Imaging The University of Vermont Medical Center

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