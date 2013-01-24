Pagrindinis puslapis
Lumify
bg therapy

Lumify

Exceptional portable ultrasound from your smart device

 

Philips' ultrasound app brings diagnostic capabilities
to your compatible smartphone or handheld device

Timely POCUS educational resources

Lung and cardiac point-of-care ultrasound can play a valuable role in evaluating and managing patients in respiratory distress. The Philips POC education web page provides education tools authored by physician experts that are available at your fingertips.  

Dr. Sara Nikravan’s Lung Ultrasound Series

Introduction

Pneumothorax

Pleural effusion

Interstitial syndrome

Consolidations

Tutorials

Lung Ultrasound tutorial

Focused ultrasound for airway management tutorial

Introduction to transthoracic echo tutorial

Intro to echo quick guide

Focused echo assessment of LV function
For more POC educational resources visit the Philips POCUS education

Discover the world's first truly integrated tele-ultrasound solution - Lumify with Reacts

Philips Lumify integrated tele-ultrasound powered by Reacts
Live communications support better, more meaningful collaborations, especially at the moment when needed. Explore how Lumify with integrated Reacts capability brings professionals, places and patients together to make a real difference.
For more information

App-based ultrasound, ready when you are

Philips Lumify - Ultrasound on your compatible smart device
With Lumify, high-quality portable ultrasound is available almost anywhere. Just subscribe, download the Lumify app, plug in the transducer, and you're set. Meet patients at the point-of-care, make a faster diagnosis, and deliver care whenever it's needed.
Download the app

 

The robust Lumify app is available on compatible Android smart devices via the Google Play Store.

Lumify screen
Connect the Lumify transducer

Our innovation in portable ultrasound comes to your compatible device through a simple USB connection.
Lumify screen
Start scanning

Now you can quickly begin scanning with the quality of Philips imaging from your compatible smart device.
Explore presets
lumify
S4-1

S4-1 portable ultrasound transducer supports up to 5 exam types

 

The sector array Lumify S4-1 transducer can assist you in examining cardiac function or quickly performing FAST exams right from your compatible Android mobile device or smartphone. With the Lumify S4-1 you have Philips quality cardiac imaging on a device you can take with you anywhere-portability without compromise in image quality.

Lung
Lung
Cardiac
Cardiac
Abdomen
Abdomen
OB/Gyn
OB/Gyn
FAST
FAST
S4-1
L12-4

L12-4 transducer supports up to 5 exam types

 

In emergency medicine and critical care, Lumify can help you make fast, informed diagnoses through a variety of scan types, such as helping indentify pneumothorax or deep vein thrombosis. With non-intrusive ultrasound guidance, the Lumify L12-4 transducer can also aid in reducing complications when placing central lines.

Lung
Lung
Vascular
Vascular
Soft-tissue
Soft-Tissue
MSK
MSK
superficial
Superficial
L12-4
C5-2

C5-2 transducer supports up to 4 exam types

 

The curved Lumify C5-2 transducer can assist you in checking for gallstones or quickly performing FAST exams right from your compatible smartphone or device. With incredible image quality and multiple scan types, Lumify helps you deliver speedy assessments whenever ultrasound is needed.

Lung
Lung
Abdomen
Abdomen
Gallbladder
Gallbladder
OB/Gyn
OB/Gyn
C5-2
The Lumify solution

 

Your Lumify purchase includes more than just your handheld ultrasound, it is an entire ecosystem dedicated to helping you deliver incredible care.

Quality

Incredible image quality

 

Our portable ultrasound transducers and app include decades of expertise and innovation in ultrasound imaging to help you make fast, informed decisions.

Security

Data security & encryption

 

Lumify is compatible with the latest encryption and data security systems and can be made to comply with enterprise data security policies. Read the Lumify System and Data Security document for more information.

Sharing

Simple sharing & multitasking

 

Connect easily to patient PACS, or share images, video, and notes with colleagues from your handheld ultrasound device via email or a shared network. The app-based platform allows for broader use of your compatible device or smartphone, such as browsing the Internet.

Updates

Real-time updates to your tablet

 

Stay current with automatic app updates, which include rollout of new features as soon as they're developed.

Support

Ongoing support

 

The Lumify Support page includes FAQs and product documents to address any of your questions. Also, Lumify customers have direct access to Philips exceptional customer service.

Discover more about Lumify clinical solutions

Lumify news

  • Lumify provides optimal support

    Lumify provides optimal support

    Philips Lumify News German Army Equipped to make ultrasound-guided diagnoses with Lumify

    Read article

  • POC ultrasound enhances midwife patient care

    POC ultrasound enhances midwife patient care

    Philips Lumify News Midwives Point of Care Ultrasound in rural Africa

    Read article

  • Bedside Ultrasound in the ED

    Bedside Ultrasound in the ED

    Philips Lumify News Bedside ultrasound in the ED

    Read article

  • Point-of-Care ultrasound clinical education resources

    Point-of-Care ultrasound clinical education resources

    At Philips, we believe clinical education is a key part of streamlining medical management in the critical care setting.

    Read article

View all Lumify news

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

