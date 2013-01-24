Pagrindinis puslapis
Imaging Systems

Apex Medicus UAB
Baltupio g. 165c, Vilnius, LT-08432, Lietuva
Tel.: +370 5 2790 462
Faks.: +370 5 2790 473
El. paštas: info@apex.lt
Ultrasound, Patient Care Monitoring Solutions

Arbor Medical Corporation LT
Baltu pr. 145, Kaunas, LT-47125, Lithuania
Tel.: +370 37 464460
Faks.: +370 37 464463
Contact person: Aurimas Sirvinskas
E-mail: aurimas@arborlt.lt
Anesthesia

Hospitex Diagnostics Kaunas
Antagynes str. 1, LT-47164 Kaunas, Lithuania
Tel.: +370 37 363056, 385422
Faks.: +370 37 362231
Contact person: Algis Bakutis
E-mail: algis.bakutis@hospitex.lt
Sleep and Respiratory Care

SORIMPEKSAS UAB.
Siauliu str. 16A, LT-44353 Kaunas, Lithuania

Phone: +370 37 361766

Fax.: +370 37 324447

Contact person: Ramunas Zalnerauskas

E-mail: info@sorimpeksas.com

