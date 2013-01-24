Thank you for your interest in Philips, a world wide leader in professional healthcare products and solutions. If you are interested in learning more about our products and services, contact us online or by phone.
Imaging Systems
Apex Medicus UAB Baltupio g. 165c, Vilnius, LT-08432, Lietuva Tel.: +370 5 2790 462 Faks.: +370 5 2790 473 El. paštas: info@apex.lt
Ultrasound, Patient Care Monitoring Solutions
Arbor Medical Corporation LT Baltu pr. 145, Kaunas, LT-47125, Lithuania Tel.: +370 37 464460 Faks.: +370 37 464463 Contact person: Aurimas Sirvinskas E-mail: aurimas@arborlt.lt
Anesthesia
Hospitex Diagnostics Kaunas Antagynes str. 1, LT-47164 Kaunas, Lithuania Tel.: +370 37 363056, 385422 Faks.: +370 37 362231 Contact person: Algis Bakutis E-mail: algis.bakutis@hospitex.lt
Sleep and Respiratory Care
SORIMPEKSAS UAB. Siauliu str. 16A, LT-44353 Kaunas, Lithuania
Office Locations
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
