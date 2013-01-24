In today’s complex healthcare environment, the demands on clinicians are immense. Philips Patient Monitoring system is designed to help clinicians make informed decisions, reduce variation in care delivery and lower costs.

The entire Philips family of bedside and transport monitors, central station and mobile applications provide aesthetic consistency to reduce complexity. Advanced clinical decision support tools and smart alarms work together to identify and alert caregivers to critical events at the earliest possible stage.

This integrated system captures a steady stream of patient data from monitors and medical devices, feeding it securely to your emergency medical record (EMR). Our process allows for virtually gap-free patient records from admission to discharge, even during transport.

Now you can stay connected to what’s vital and help deliver consistent, quality patient care – everywhere it matters.