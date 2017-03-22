Are you a biomed, IT manager, technologist or healthcare professional looking to drive better performance of your Philips (and multi-vendor) fleet across modalities anytime, anywhere? Stay on top of your service performance, uptime and utilization by managing your fleet and service, system and case status with the Customer Services Portal. Use it to:
Are you a biomed, IT manager, technologist or healthcare professional looking to drive better performance of your Philips (and multi-vendor) fleet across modalities anytime, anywhere?
Stay on top of your service performance, uptime and utilization by managing your fleet and service, system and case status with the Customer Services Portal. Use it to:
Our helpful service management platform makes it easy for you to identify systems requiring attention, schedule maintenance, find contracts, search and upload documentation and work reports and request service or support. Intuitive to use and optimized and updated regularly, use the portal to:
Our helpful service management platform makes it easy for you to identify systems requiring attention, schedule maintenance, find contracts, search and upload documentation and work reports and request service or support. Intuitive to use and optimized and updated regularly, use the portal to:
of users agree Customer Services Portal makes it easier to work with Philips1
Customer Services Portal users2
new users join Customer Services Portal monthly2
access
1 NPS Survey 2023 2 Source: Customer Services Portal dashboard
1 NPS Survey 2023
2 Source: Customer Services Portal dashboard
“I was really honored to be asked to test the Philips Customer Services Portal. The portal helps us to have our equipment in peak working condition with less downtime for our patients.”
Sue Gillon Service Delivery Coordinator | Administration Queensland X-Ray, Australia
Sue Gillon
Service Delivery Coordinator | Administration
Queensland X-Ray, Australia
Did you know that you can also access your Customer Services Portal via your smartphone? It’s a handy option for key services like creating a case, some functionalities are not available yet. Scan the QR code to get started.
Great news! There’s no limit on the number of users that your organization can have configured to use the customer services portal. To add more users, do one of the following -
2. If you already have access to the portal and have the permission to manage
users, you may simply click “Create user” under the manage contacts page.
Yes! You’ll find a pre-recorded training session available here. We will also invite all users monthly to attend a demo session where we'll walk you through all portal features and conduct a live Q&A session. Look out for your invite via email after gaining portal access.
No, you’ll find these in InCenter. You can access that here. InCenter provides an enhanced document distribution platform including a majority of the service information you will need to support your Philips medical systems and devices.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
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Svetainė skirta tik asmenims, naudojantiems medicinos priemones profesinėje veikloje, įskaitant sveikatos priežiūros specialistams, profesinę veiklą vykdantiems asmenims, atstovaujantiems sveikatos priežiūros įstaigą ar medicinos priemonėmis prekiaujančią organizaciją.
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