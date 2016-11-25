PerformanceBridge is a fully customizable healthcare data platform with near real-time insights, aggregating data from diverse sources. Empowers staff for operational improvements, cost reduction, and supports learning. Flexible for rapid application and deployment, backed by a dedicated clinical transformation manager for expert support.
With PerformanceBridge, you can gain a holistic overview of near real-time insights across your healthcare enterprise, enabling proactive interventions and enhanced outcomes. Powered by our future-focused cloud platform technology, our healthcare data platform delivers scalability, accessibility, and efficiency. Empower your business by overcoming data challenges and unlocking unparalleled value with ultimate flexibility.
PerformanceBridge is a Web-based vendor agnostic analytics solution that can integrate data from multiple disparate data sources within the enterprise (such as RIS, PACS, EMR etc which adhere to industry interoperability standards such as HL7, & DICOM), near real-time data platform that can integrate data from PACS, EMR and RIS, fostering interoperability and enabling data utilization from multiple vendors through different industrial standards (HL7 & DICOM).
Our solutions help drive continuous improvement in a range of areas such as workflow, asset optimization, and planning for the needs of patient populations.
Vendor agnostic analytics solution that can integrate multiple disparate data sources with the enterprise (such as RIS, PACS, EMR etc which adhere to industry interoperability standards such as HL7, & DICOM) into one common platform.
Vendor agnostic analytics solution
that can integrate multiple disparate data sources with the enterprise (such as RIS, PACS, EMR etc which adhere to industry interoperability standards such as HL7, & DICOM) into one common platform.
Near real-time data analysis and monitoring that allows for tactical firefighting and supports management and patient-facing staff with dedicated applications to support clinical workflow.
Near real-time data analysis and monitoring
that allows for tactical firefighting and supports management and patient-facing staff with dedicated applications to support clinical workflow.
Analytics and workflow tools help drive insights from aggregated data, which along with CTM help enterprises with predictive analytics for optimized budgeting, staffing and fleet projections.
Analytics and workflow tools
help drive insights from aggregated data, which along with CTM help enterprises with predictive analytics for optimized budgeting, staffing and fleet projections.
Clinical Transformation Manager (CTM) PerformanceBridge offers, as part of the subscription fee, a bank of hours with solution advisors. These advisors assist, among other things, in defining, installing, and implementing PerformanceBridge, managing change, and much more.
Clinical Transformation Manager (CTM)
PerformanceBridge offers, as part of the subscription fee, a bank of hours with solution advisors. These advisors assist, among other things, in defining, installing, and implementing PerformanceBridge, managing change, and much more.
Support and services to aid in decision-making, adoption of continuous improvement, and driving value.
Support and services
to aid in decision-making, adoption of continuous improvement, and driving value.
With a broad spectrum of offerings and capabilities, we partner with customers to customize solutions that enable confident decision-making to enhance performance, address gaps, monitor progress and drive transformative change across departments and enterprise-wide.
Baseline & benchmark reporting Analysis and reporting of operational and business performance to identify opportunities.
Baseline & benchmark reporting
Analysis and reporting of operational and business performance to identify opportunities.
Targeted analytics & workflow solutions Tools and applications for specific problem areas, tailored to meet current needs and long term strategy.
Targeted analytics & workflow solutions
Tools and applications for specific problem areas, tailored to meet current needs and long term strategy.
Full business intelligence solution Integrated practice management solution with advisory services to drive improvement processes.
Full business intelligence solution
Integrated practice management solution with advisory services to drive improvement processes.
Many of our solutions are paired with advisory services, enabling our team to work closely in partnership with you, to provide information and directional support to assist in operational decision making, adoption of continuous change, and drive value for the overall healthcare system. We understand curating the right data to gain insights is critical in the outcomes delivered by our solutions. Our service team is dedicated to helping you unify your data to unlock actionable information from the right data for the right metric, in order to enhance operational and clinical decision making that’s centered around the patient. Based on your needs, we’ll work with you to identify which services will best compliment your solutions and help you make progress toward your goals.
Many of our solutions are paired with advisory services, enabling our team to work closely in partnership with you, to provide information and directional support to assist in operational decision making, adoption of continuous change, and drive value for the overall healthcare system. We understand curating the right data to gain insights is critical in the outcomes delivered by our solutions.
Our service team is dedicated to helping you unify your data to unlock actionable information from the right data for the right metric, in order to enhance operational and clinical decision making that’s centered around the patient.
Based on your needs, we’ll work with you to identify which services will best compliment your solutions and help you make progress toward your goals.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
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Svetainė skirta tik asmenims, naudojantiems medicinos priemones profesinėje veikloje, įskaitant sveikatos priežiūros specialistams, profesinę veiklą vykdantiems asmenims, atstovaujantiems sveikatos priežiūros įstaigą ar medicinos priemonėmis prekiaujančią organizaciją.
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