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Computed tomography machines and solutions

Amazing things happen when innovation expands the standard of care

In today’s clinical practice, increasing workloads and complexities pose a significant challenge to the delivery of high-quality care. With Philips CT, meaningful innovation from the start can help you expand the standard of care in diagnostics, therapy and screening. Do more, more easily, for your patients and your clinical teams.

CT 5100 Incisive

CT systems

CT Smart Workflow to reduce time to results feature image

CT innovations

Doctors and clinician

Options and upgrades

CT 5300

Philips CT 5300

Intelligence reimagined

Check out the incredible intelligence that’s built into every aspect of this high-performing CT system from start to finish, including AI for new clinical capabilities and workflow advances, as well as Virtual Imaging tools for real-time collaboration, and services for lifetime value.

Discover CT 5300

Featured products in computed tomography

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    Spectral CT 7500

    Spectral CT 7500  

    Philips Spectral CT 7500 provides detector-based spectral and conventional results in one scan, with always-on data and no special protocols. It supports confident diagnosis and planning across radiology, cardiology, oncology, neurology and ED/trauma, helping reduce follow-up [1] scans and streamline workflow.

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    Incisive CT

    Incisive CT  

    Incisive CT helps you meet some of your organization’s most pressing challenges. Philips Incisive CT offers intellect at every step, from acquisition through results, and across all fronts: financial, clinical and operational. Like never before, operator and design efficiencies come together for wise decisions from start to finish with an unprecedented Tube for Life guarantee¹. Now with the CT Smart Workflow, Incisive CT has further differentiated itself. CT Smart Workflow is an entirely new package of AI enabled tools that bring you the industry’s fastest AI reconstruction, automatic patient positioning and so much more to aid successful exams with fast results at low dose. From motion-free cardiac imaging to interventional procedures with confidence, CT Smart Workflow offers you advances that matter in your day-to-day imaging.

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    Big Bore RT

    Big Bore RT  

    Big Bore RT is designed as a CT simulator to enhance clinical confidence, accelerate time to treat and maximize value of its investment without compromising on patient experience – four dimensions that are essential towards excellent care.

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Deep clinical insights

Deep clinical insights

Answer challenging diagnostic questions and significantly impact patient outcomes through the power of spectral-detector CT, which means that every scan for every patient gives you spectral results, allowing you to see more.

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Trusted performance and predictable total cost of ownership

Fast and automated departmental workflow

Improve operational efficiency so that clinicians can do their jobs with ease through AI that powers advances such as the ability to reduce patient positioning time by up to 23%.*

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CT Option and upgrade

Trusted performance and predictable total cost of ownership

Help reduce the overall cost of care with innovative programs such as Technology Maximizer, which allows for predictable costs while keeping your systems up to date with the latest software and hardware advances from Philips.

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Technology and innovations

For customized image quality and workflow improvements while keeping staff satisfied and patients at-ease.

Options and upgrades

Expand your CT capabilities and bring state-of-the-art performance to your system.

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[1] *Based on Philips in-house assessment by five clinical experts, comparing manual positioning versus Precise Position in 40 clinical cases using a human body phantom.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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