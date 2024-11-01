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Continuous patient monitoring systems 

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Continuous patient monitoring systems

Philips continuous monitoring portfolio, which includes IntelliVue, Efficia, and Goldway patient monitors* supports a broad patient population – from basic screening and triage to complex surveillance in critical care.  So you can choose the right level of continuous patient monitoring technology for each care setting, patient condition, the skills of your nursing staff, and your budget. Whether using portable, compact or specialized models, our family of monitors share a common look and feel so your clinicians can go from the highest to the lowest acuity level with a minimum of training. With our advanced physiologic monitoring and clinical informatics, we help you develop flexible enterprise capabilities for caregiver mobility, data sharing, clinical decision support and alarm management.

Learn more about our continuous patient monitoring systems.

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Mounting options and supplies

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Mounting solutions

Mounting options for any Philips patient monitor
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Supplies and Consumables

A portfolio of more than 1,000 high quality single- and multiple-use medical supplies and consumables, validated and tested for heightened performance

*Not all patient monitor brands are available in all markets.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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