When budget and quality matter, the choice is Philips Efficia. Containing your costs not your capabilities: Respond to changing patient conditions by having a variety of measurements to choose from. Efficia patient monitors use the same physiological measurements developed by Philips that already help monitor over 300 million patients every year. You will get the same quality to experience you may already know from Philips patient monitors. Efficia patient monitors focus on core monitoring functionality with proven accurate and reliable Philips physiological measurements.