Managing heart failure using robust, reproducible results

By Philips Featuring: Dr. Akhil Narang Cardiology specialist and echocardiographer

Northwestern Medicine, Chicago, USA∙ 2021 ∙ 3 min read

Heart failure remains complicated and costly

 

Heart failure is complicated, costly and is caused by a variety of underlying conditions, including coronary artery disease, valvular disease, arrythmias, myocarditis, infiltrative disorders (such as amyloidosis), and from chemotherapy. [1,2] Regardless of etiology, robust and reproducible imaging tools are important to diagnose and monitor disease progression in heart failure. See how artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced automation bring this level of reproducibility and robustness, while addressing the need to efficiently complete the study and return results to the referring physician.

  • Challenge: Incorporating strain and 3D assessment of the LV and RV has historically been challenging and required specialized skill sets.
  • Solution: EPIQ CVx ultrasound system, quantification tools, AI-enabled automation, and IntelliSpace Cardiovascular image and information system combine to simplify management of heart failure.
  • Results: Robust and reproducible imaging that aids in diagnosis and monitoring of disease progression.

Clinician with Epiq TrueVue

The burden of heart failure is growing

Heart failure generates an enormous clinical, social and economic burden, and is likely to increase in the coming years, with an aging population and a greater number of therapies to treat heart failure. This burden especially affects areas of lower socio-demographic regions that lack the healthcare infrastructure to meet the challenge effectively. [1] The estimated current worldwide economic burden of heart failure is $346.17 billion. [1] Clearly, new answers are needed. Robust and reproducible 2D and 3D echocardiographic data are key to diagnosing and managing heart failure.

"$346.17 billion Estimated current worldwide economic burden of heart failure"

The value of 2D and 3D echocardiography

Echocardiography is the most commonly utilized imaging test in heart failure. [2] It provides immediate information on chamber volumes and function, valve function, diastolic function and hemodynamics. [2] Advances in AI and automation provide the results that are essential  for effective diagnosis and management of heart failure.

Fast and reproducible tools with integrated workflows

Robust and reproducible imaging tools are important to diagnose and monitor disease progression in heart failure. Current guidelines support the use of advanced echocardiography tools such as longitudinal strain and 3D assessment of LV and RV volumes and function.

“Echo is often the first cardiac imaging test that’s performed for patients with suspected heart failure. An echocardiogram gives us a wealth of information on cardiac structure and function using both 2D and 3D tools. Echocardiography can help us understand the etiology of heart failure in many situations. I routinely use information derived from both 2D and 3D analysis and strain to better understand my patients. AutoStrain, Dynamic HeartModel and Auto RV are invaluable tools that are used both in the diagnosis and surveillance of patients with heart failure.”

Akhil Narang

Dr Akhil Narang

Cardiology specialist and echocardiographe, Chicago, IL, USA, Northwestern Medicine

Footnotes
 

[1] Lippe G, Sanchis-Gomar F. Global epidemiology and future trends of heart failure. AME Med J. 2020;5:15.  DOI: 10.21037/amj.2020.03.03.

[2] Ponikowski P, Voors A, Anker S, et al. 2016 ESC Guidelines for the diagnosis and treatment of acute and chronic heart failure: The Task Force for the diagnosis and treatment of acute and chronic heart failure of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC): Developed with the special contribution of the Heart Failure Association (HFA) of the ESC Eur Heart J. 2016;37(27):2129–2200. doi.org/10.1093/eurheartj/ehw128

[3] Alvarez-Garcia J, Jaladanki S, Rivas-Lasarte M, et al. New heart failure diagnoses among patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Letter. J Am Coll Cardiol. 2021;77(17):2260–2262.

