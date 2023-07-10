Customer story ∙ By Philips Healthcare ∙ Featuring Medipath ∙ Lie 10, 2023 ∙ 3 min read
Medipath, a privately owned group of multi-site pathology laboratories, chose the Philips Digital Pathology Solution (Digital Pathology Solution—IntelliSite), which could be easily integrated into its operations, aiding efficiency and shortening time to diagnosis.
Medipath, France’s largest network of pathology laboratories, has 28 geographical locations, 11 technical platforms and is owned by more than 100 associate pathologists. Recognizing that the future layed in augmented digital pathology for efficiency and better patient care. Medipath chose the Philips solution, which could be easily integrated without the need for additional in-house skills and with the necessary standardization of image quality.
“Digital scanners provide speed of image acquisition that allows for a more fluid process for analysis and reading. The techniques required for diagnosis—even the most specialized diagnosis—can be digitized, optimizing the patient pathway. They’ve found that it’s easy to share slides with experts, which leads to shorter response times and better care. The high-performance AI algorithm has demonstrated the ability to get as close as possible to ground truth, as verified by several experts*. This allows patients, no matter where they are in the country, to have access to an excellent diagnosis within just a few days, guiding a high level of care.”
“We benefitted from Philips international experience in network architecture, and from support in line with our expectations. Integrating these innovations into our processes was akin to plug and play.”
Innovation, Scientific and Project Management Director Medipath
“The team sees Medipath as a true player in the digital transformation of pathology thanks to its acquisition of the latest generation of Philips SG300 digital pathology slide scanners at several of their sites. The Medipath network of partner healthcare institutions is able to experience the benefits of cutting-edge techniques of efficiency combined with local diagnostic expertise, enhancing their partner institutions’ reputation for patient care.”
Innovation, Scientific and Project Management Director Medipath
* The use of the specific AI algorithm has been self-validated by customer. Results are specific to the institution where they were obtained and may not reflect the results achieved at other institutions.
