Use of MNS for pulmonary MRI - a story of translation and FDA approval

By Philips Featuring Jason C Woods, PhD and Yi Xia Rgp 23, 2023 ∙ 18.35 min
[01.30] ∙ Functional imaging with Xenon [05.00] ∙ Fast imaging’s significant advantage in pediatrics [07.35] ∙ Xenon Gas Exchange MRI [12.04] ∙ Q&A
[01.30] ∙ Functional imaging with Xenon
[05.00] ∙ Fast imaging’s significant advantage in pediatrics
[07.35] ∙ Xenon Gas Exchange MRI
[12.04] ∙ Q&A
Join Dr. Jason Woods in this webinar to learn how to tap into the potential of multinuclear imaging with Xenon and how Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and Philips have teamed up to explore this groundbreaking opportunity for pulmonary MRI to get high image resolution in both structural and functional imaging.
“We performed in Cincinnati the first clinical scan after FDA approval and that was only possible due to Philips’ engagement in the process and their pushing through the approval of the MNS system and coil”
Join Dr. Jason Woods in this webinar to learn how to tap into the potential of multinuclear imaging with Xenon and how Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and Philips have teamed up to explore this groundbreaking opportunity for pulmonary MRI to get high image resolution in both structural and functional imaging.
Director of Research, Pulmonary Medicine, Cincinnati Children's Hospital
Business Marketing Manager, Clinical & Key Customer Relationships
Our periodic Radiology Insights newsletter provides you with the latest articles on user experiences and best practices.
Our periodic Radiology Insights newsletter provides you with the latest articles on user experiences and best practices.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Svetainė skirta tik asmenims, naudojantiems medicinos priemones profesinėje veikloje, įskaitant sveikatos priežiūros specialistams, profesinę veiklą vykdantiems asmenims, atstovaujantiems sveikatos priežiūros įstaigą ar medicinos priemonėmis prekiaujančią organizaciją.
Ar esate asmuo, atitinkantis aukščiau nurodytus kriterijus?