Pagrindinis puslapis
„Philips“ – paspauskite čia, norėdami nueiti į pradinį puslapį

Paieškos terminai

Research and Exploration
top anesthesia topic 1 google glass masthead image

Experience the future of wearable technology

Susisiekite su mumis

Imagine a device that allows doctors performing surgery to simultaneously monitor a patient’s vital signs and react to changes – without ever having to take their eyes off the procedure or patient. We’ve imagined it and more.

 

By connecting game-changing technologies from Google and Philips IntelliVue Solutions, we have simulated the first proof of concept for the seamless transfer of patient vital signs into Google Glass.

 

The potential?

A whole new way for doctors to quickly get the information they need when they need it most. Our proof of concept, collaborated upon with Accenture, demonstrates how clinicians can benefit from hands-free, voice-controlled access to critical data while in the operating room or on the go in the hospital.

 

The Google Glass IntelliVue Solutions concept is a notable milestone in our research into emerging technologies and how they can be applied in healthcare to improve patient care.

 

Get updates from Philips and the future of healthcare.

 

 
google glass side

 

Dr. David Feinstein with Philips and Accenture developers test out Google Glass before entering OR simulator lab. Google Glass and Philips’ Intellivue Solutions originates from Philips’ ‘Digital Accelerator Lab.’ Their research looks at the ability for clinicians to call up images and other clinical information including data from patients’ records from anywhere in the hospital using wearable technology.

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*

Contact details

*
*
*

Company details

*
*
*

Ką tai reiškia?

The future of healthcare

“I think it's a great stepping stone that will make the care of patients go a little bit smoother and our jobs a little bit easier."

 

- David Feinstein, MD, Staff Anesthesiologist
anesthesiologist
Anesthesiologist keeps his attention on the patient while maintaining a view of IntelliVue vital signs via Google Glass, as seen in this OR simulator lab test.
during surgery
Anesthesiologist’s view via Google Glass of IntelliVue vital signs in an OR simulator lab test. These developments may show how to possibly enable doctors and anesthesiologists to keep their focus on the patient while simultaneously obtaining a live view of critical patient monitoring data.
OR simulator lab
Anethesiologist in OR simulator lab keeps track of patient and vital signs during simulated surgery via Google Glass. The resulting proof of concept allows Philips to further explore custom features for Google Glass that integrate seamlessly with Philips’ healthcare solutions.
PLEASE NOTE: This is a proof of concept project to explore the potential of connecting Philips IntelliVue patient monitoring solutions with Google Glass technology. While the development work and reactions represented are real, this concept is not nor is it intended to be an available product. All development work has only been done in an OR simulation lab and not on any real patients.

More in research and exploration

What's trending

@PhilipsHealth

Read more

News

Read more

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand