Mandaya Royal Hospital Puri (MRHP) is a private national referral hospital in Jakarta that provides care for patients from Indonesia and surrounding areas. MRHP’s mission is to make patient-centered care and world-class healthcare services more easily accessible to patients and families throughout the region. Prior to the opening of MRHP, many patients traveled significant distances to receive personalized care and advanced medical treatment.



Digital transformation was essential for MRHP. A key goal was to improve connectivity—of data and systems across the care continuum—to deliver more effective, integrated, and personalized care at scale. Through a strategic partnership with Philips, MRHP was able to create a state-of-the-art medical facility with the latest innovations in enterprise diagnostic imaging, connected care and informatics.