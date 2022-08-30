Medical device integration and surveillance

Philips Capsule can capture streaming clinical data from nearly any patient device, including waveforms, and deliver contextually rich device data for multiple uses, such as alarm management, decision support, clinical surveillance, retrospective analytics and research. When data is aggregated and presented in the context of the patient, clinical teams can prioritize and coordinate interventions more effectively and efficiently.
High-fidelity, high-frequency medical device data liberated by Philips Capsule can be shared with clinical information systems, databases and support applications* at all points of care:
medical devices supported1
device manufacturers integrated1
clinical systems integrated1
Patients annually, connected > 300k beds1
Philips Capsule delivers capabilities that move care and workflow forward, empowering clinicians with insightful decision support.
An empowering medical device information platform The platform can enable data to move freely throughout the enterprise, present insights in context to the patient, power EMR tools and help manage workflows.
The platform can enable data to move freely throughout the enterprise, present insights in context to the patient, power EMR tools and help manage workflows.
Vendor-neutral device and system integration Philips Capsule can connect a device from nearly any other vendor and share its information to any system.*
Philips Capsule can connect a device from nearly any other vendor and share its information to any system.*
Clinical surveillance with actionable insights Philips Capsule Surveillance** analyzes live-streaming actionable data and uses advanced clinical analytics to help identify potentially emergent events.
Philips Capsule Surveillance** analyzes live-streaming actionable data and uses advanced clinical analytics to help identify potentially emergent events.
Retrospective analytics Clinical Insights Manager is a service-enabled analytics solution that can help create actionable steps towards quality improvement, alarm management, clinical decisions and research initiatives.
Clinical Insights Manager is a service-enabled analytics solution that can help create actionable steps towards quality improvement, alarm management, clinical decisions and research initiatives.
Our process of turning integrated medical device data into clinical insights helps to empower care teams to make proactive informed decisions.
A platform that can live-stream information to your systems* and clinical applications
Continuous, vendor-neutral data capture from virtually every patient device*
Insightful decision support and clinical analytics
We had high expectations for integration in every setting and Capsule exceeded them all.”
Lisa Levine
Supervisor of Clinical Systems for Memorial Healthcare System
*Device must be capable of data output and system must be able to receive HL7. 1 Data on file
** Not available outside the U.S.
*Device must be capable of data output and system must be able to receive HL7.
1 Data on file
