Pagrindinis puslapis
„Philips“ – paspauskite čia, norėdami nueiti į pradinį puslapį

Paieškos terminai

For information on Philips consumer products or consumer product support in light of COVID-19, please click here.
surgery pulse large masthead
COVID 19

We're with you

Support and solutions to help you care for COVID-19 patients.

line image
line image
covid image
Philips' response to the COVID-19 pandemic
Read the latest statements, news and perspectives

COVID-19 homepage

Clinical support & resources

Products & services

Clinical webinars

COVID-19 homepage

Clinical support & resources

Products & services

Clinical webinars
support icon

Clinical support & resources for COVID-19 management


Access support for products, including cleaning and disinfecting information, video tutorials and more.
Ventilation & respiratory care resources
Critical care & patient monitoring resources
Critical care & patient monitoring cleaning & disinfecting
Diagnostic imaging resources and cleaning instructions
Ultrasound resources and cleaning instructions

COVID-19 homepage

Clinical support & resources

Products & services

Clinical webinars
covid image

Products & services for COVID-19 management


Explore a comprehensive portfolio of product and service solutions for managing COVID-19 patients.
Ventilation & respiratory
At-home screening & remote patient monitoring
Diagnostic imaging
Equipment maintenance & remote services
Patient monitoring and defibrillation
Tele-ICU & remote critical care
Ultrasound
Clinical process and technology consulting

    Resources for healthcare professionals

    support icon

    Clinical support & resources for COVID-19 management


    Access support for products, including cleaning and disinfecting information, video tutorials and more.
    Ventilation & respiratory care
    Resources
    Ultrasound
    Resources
    Cleaning instructions
    Critical care & patient monitoring
    Resources
    Cleaning instructions
    Diagnostic Imaging
    Resources
    Cleaning instructions
    covid image

    Products & services for COVID-19 management


    Explore a comprehensive portfolio of product and service solutions for managing COVID-19 patients.
    Ventilation & respiratory
    At-home screening & remote patient monitoring
    Diagnostic imaging
    Equipment maintenance & remote services
    Patient monitoring and defibrillation
    Tele-ICU & remote critical care
    Ultrasound
    Clinical process and technology consulting

    Popular clinical support and resources

    Documents
    E30 ventilator Data sheet (212.0KB)
    E30 User manual (2.71MB)
    E30 Training manual (3.37MB)
    Documents
    Ultrasound imaging instructions, for COVID-19 (2.39MB)
    Ultrasound cleaning Instructions (547.0KB)
    HeartStart monitor/defibrillator Cleaning and Disinfecting guide (608.0KB)
    Documents
    V60 ventilator Plus transition for NIV to HFT
    V60 ventilator, Pocket Guide
    Remote Patient Monitoring (122.0KB)

    Frequently asked questions in COVID-19 healthcare

    What filters should be used on our non-invasive and invasive ventilators?
    It is important to note that the V60 / V60 Plus ventilator is designed with three layers of filters: the air inlet filter, the main flow bacteria filter, and a filter on the patient circuit exhalation port. It is suggested that customers follow the instructions in the V60 / V60 Plus ventilator User Manual to filter air for delivery to the patient with the air inlet filter, to always use a main flow bacteria filter on the patient gas outlet port, and recommending use of a filter on the patient circuit exhalation port.
    Can I use hospital wipes with bleach on Philips/Respironics hospital multi-patient use masks?
    Please read complete Instructions for Use, which state: Do not use bleach, alcohol, cleaning solutions containing bleach or alcohol, or cleaning solutions containing conditioners or moisturizers.
    Will the exhalation filtration ensure 100% protection against patients’ exhaled gas?
    Although it will effectively filter (> 99.99% efficiency) the exhaled gas passing through the exhalation port, most patient interfaces will leak some amount of gas due to an unintended leak where the cushion is in contact with the skin.
    Can I purchase a ventilator from Philips for myself or a loved one?

    Philips invasive and noninvasive ventilators are not available for sale to individuals, and can only be sold to hospitals, home medical equipment providers (DME companies), long term care facilities, medical transport, and government organizations.

    Philips offers a broad portfolio of respiratory and oxygen products that are available through a physician’s prescription. You can view our portfolio of sleep and respiratory products here.

    Do the air filters on ultrasound systems filter COVID-19?
    Like other medical devices, Philips cooling systems and system filters are designed to ensure proper functioning of the machines in a variety of hospital and clinical environments. The cooling system filters are designed to prevent dust and particle build-up in our systems, but have not been designed for pathogen filtering. Most system filters on Philips ultrasound products are user-removable and can be cleaned and disinfected. We defer to the official CDC guidance on the transport classification and mechanisms for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
    Can the V60 be used for invasive ventilator support?
    V60 has proven performance in both invasive and noninvasive ventilation.  The Philips Respironics V60 Ventilator is a microprocessor-controlled, bilevel positive airway pressure (BiPAP) ventilatory assist system that provides noninvasive positive pressure ventilation and invasive ventilatory support for spontaneously breathing adult and pediatric patients.
    What other products and services does Philips offer to help diagnose and treat COVID-19?

    Our most needed products right now include our patient vital-signs monitors and portable ventilators and medical consumables for non-invasive and invasive ventilation to treat a broad range of respiratory conditions.

     

    Philips products and solutions to manage COVID-19 include:

    • Critical care point-solutions to treat respiratory disease. These include patient monitoring solutions to monitor a patient’s vital signs and detect subtle changes, and ventilators and medical consumables for invasive, non-invasive and mixed-mode ventilation to treat a broad range of respiratory conditions.
    • Diagnostic imaging systems and services, including CT, mobile diagnostic X-ray, and ultrasound to help diagnose respiratory conditions.
    • Hospital telehealth solutions to centrally monitor and manage patients in the intensive care unit (Philips eICU program), and telehealth solutions to connect caregivers and patients at home.

     

    You can learn more about our solutions to manage COVID-19 here.

    How often should the bacterial filter be replaced?
    The frequency and timing of filter replacement will vary by patient and usage. It is recommended to change the filter between patients and at regular intervals (or as stated by the manufacturer).
    Has Philips increased its production of ventilators and other critical care products?

    Philips is working around the clock to ramp up production of hospital ventilators and other critical care products to help diagnose and treat patients with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). As initially communicated in March, we are doubling our production of hospital ventilators in May and will achieve a four-fold increase by the third quarter of 2020.

     

    Our efforts to increase production have included:

    • Hiring additional manufacturing employees and shifting current employees to support increased demand immediately;
    • Adding manufacturing lines and increasing the number of shifts to 24/7 shifts;
    • Working closely with Philips’ suppliers to secure materials supply to feed the increased production at our manufacturing sites;
    • Leveraging Philips’ innovation capabilities to re-purpose adjacent product ranges to address the increased demand;
    • Engaging with third party contract manufacturers Jabil and Flex

     

    Our latest statements can be found on the Philips News Center.

    Who can obtain parts needed to repair these ventilators?
    Customers can continue to order parts directly from their Philips account executive or technical support contact. Third party service providers can continue to order parts through distributors.
    What training and technical support resources are available?

    For additional training on using Philips equipment, we’ve developed tutorial videos that can be accessed via our Philips COVID-19 response website.

     

    For technical support and product servicing, we strongly recommend that only trained service personnel who have knowledge and experience with our ventilators, and who have read and comply with the instructions in the service manual, should service Philips ventilators.

    What transducers do we recommended for lung ultrasound?
    There are preference variations. For small patients, linear arrays may be best, but curved abdominal works well. Curved arrays are the most appropriate for lung overall; however, cardiac transducers work well and can scan both lung and heart.
    How can my hospital or government get help from Philips?
    Philips is actively engaging with hospitals, the medical technology industry, governments, the World Health Organization and other health authorities to safeguard and facilitate the production and shipment of life-saving medical equipment and healthcare services to address the critical care demands of COVID-19. If you are not a current customer or if you're a governemental representative, you can contact us here.
    What other efforts is Philips undertaking to assist communities impacted by COVID-19?
    The Philips Foundation has efforts underway globally to combat the COVID-19 outbreak in China, Kenya, Italy and beyond. The Philips Foundation is the central platform for Philips’ corporate social responsibility activities, founded on the belief that through innovation and collaboration we can solve some of the world’s toughest challenges and make an impact where it really matters. Updates appear regularly on the Philips News Center.
    As a hospital, what is the best way to contact Philips for help or support during COVID-19?
    Please continue to work with your account executive or local sales representatives.  If you need to speak with someone in Philips’ leadership, your account executive or local sales representative can help facilitate those discussions. If you’re not a current customer please contact us here.
    How will COVID-19 impact Philips’ business continuity?

    Philips maintains a Business Continuity Management System, which is aligned to, and certified against, the international standard for Business Continuity ISO 22301:2012. We are constantly reviewing precautionary measures based on WHO and national authority guidelines.

     

    Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Philips has been able to continue its business operations around the world. As expected, we are seeing decreased demand for our consumer product portfolio in the most affected regions, and increased demand for our professional healthcare portfolio.

     

    Philips has a balanced manufacturing footprint across the globe, with manufacturing sites in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia, including several in China. In line with our business continuity system, we have implemented the relevant safety protocols in all our worldwide sites.

    Tutorial videos for COVID-19 treatment

    E30 getting started video

    Philips Respironics E30

    getting started video

    e30 webinar

    Philips Respironics E30

    device training webinar

    Philips Respironics V60 Use for Invasive Ventilation
    Philips Respironics V60 Use for Invasive Ventilation
    v60 circuit selection
    Philips Respironics V60 ventilator circuit selection for invasive ventilation
    lung ultrasound video
    Lung Ultrasound short-lecture by Dr. Sara Nikravan
    Philips MobileDiagnost wDR - mobile digital radiography system

    Philips MobileDiagnost wDR

    Mobile digital radiography system

    Most searched products in COVID-19 healthcare

    •  
      Respironics Ventilator

      Respironics V60

      • Supports both invasive and noninvasive ventilation
      • Advanced performance with enhanced monitoring and alarms
      • CPAP (with C-Flex), S/T, PCV, AVAPS, PPV (optional) modes
      NOCTN96
      Žiūrėti gaminį
    •  
      Respironics V680 Critical Care Ventilator

      Respironics V680  

      • Switching from IV to NIV is fast and easy
      • Single and dual-limb circuits
      • Auto-escalating alarm
      NOCTN323
      Žiūrėti gaminį
    •  
      Philips Respironics Trilogy Evo Portable hospital-to-home ventilator

      Trilogy Evo  

      • Single limb (Passive, Active PAP, Active Flow), Dual limb, 15 hours battery life*
      • For patients 2.5kg and above
      • Bluetooth and Wifi,optional SpO2 and EtCO2 monitoring
      0055500
      Žiūrėti gaminį
    •  
      V60 Plus Ventilator

      V60 Plus  

      • Supports both invasive and noninvasive ventilation
      • Advanced performance with enhanced monitoring and alarms
      • HFT, CPAP (with C-Flex), S/T, PCV, AVAPS, PPV (optional) modes
      850008
      Žiūrėti gaminį
    •  
      MobileDiagnost Mobile digital radiography system

      MobileDiagnost wDR

      • Mobile X-ray system can access all hospital areas
      • Fast, high-quality images enhance patient experience
      • UNIQUE image processing for consistent image quality
      712001
      Žiūrėti gaminį
    •  
      IntelliVue Patient monitor

      IntelliVue X3

      • Easy to use
      • Designed to improve efficiency
      • A proven interface
      867030
      Žiūrėti gaminį

    Clinical webinars

    See all clinical webinars
    Clinical care providers discuss topics related to the treatment of COVID-19.

    Transforming out-of-hospital telehealth: Go beyond shifting care settings amid COVID-19 recovery


    Hear from Cindy Gaines, MSN, RN and Ray Costantini, MD, MBA how we can transform out-of-hospital telehealth by unlocking the virtual front door and enhance the evolving dynamic between patients and providers, leading to a mind shift to transform care delivery.
    View recording

    Managing Traumatic Cardiac Arrest


    Traumatic Cardiac Arrest is the most urgent, time-critical, life-threatening trauma situation Emergency Medical Service personnel can face. The understanding and management of this condition has progressed significantly in the last few years. In this exciting, topical webinar, Prof Richard Lyon will present the epidemiology and pathology of TCA; describe the ‘HOT’ algorithm of pre-hospital interventions; how to maximize chance of survival and address some key issues such as whether chest compressions should be performed in TCA.
    View recording

    COVID-19 in pediatric populations: Incidence, symptoms, treatment options and prevention


    Learn from a front-line pediatric provider about symptoms and evolving treatment options and guidelines specific to pediatric patients
    View recording

    Anticipating the new normal


    How hospitals are adapting in the face of COVID-19
    Register now

    Virtual Care and the New American Home

     

    Learn how connected solutions and devices can improve access and extend quality healthcare into the home enabling providers to engage & support patients.

    View recording

    News and perspectives

    Discover more in our News center

    We're with you

    organized image

    Organized to assist

     
    We've aligned our resources and capabilities to help provide care systems with expedited access to information and healthcare solutions to meet their patient care needs.
    adapting image

    Actively adapting

     
    We're adapting and advancing our products and technologies to help address the complexities of the illness, patient populations and care conditions.
    connections image

    Creating connections

     
    We're leveraging our infrastructure and platforms to connect care teams and help care systems communicate as efficiently as possible as they navigate the preparation, response and recovery efforts.
    Seeing the life-saving community in action around us keeps us hopeful and motivates us to stay focused on our core responsibilities: fulfilling critical customer needs; ensuring the health and safety of employees; and supporting the wellbeing of people around the world.

    Trying to reach us?

    support icon

    Healthcare product support

     

    Call us at +370 5 2790 462

    Consumer product support
    Consumer product support
    Media inquiries
    News center

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand