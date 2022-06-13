Detangle the data to streamline processes



Many organizations are pursuing an interoperability platform that is a scalable, modular software cloud-based solution grounded in the technical framework of Integrating the Healthcare Enterprise (IHE), which allows healthcare enterprises to connect information systems in a state-of-the-art infrastructure for sharing medical data. Be sure to look for a partner who can help you accomplish the transition from on-premises to cloud-based IT in a responsible way.



Consider components that work together as a suite of software products or independently to interface with any cross-enterprise-document-sharing (XDS) infrastructure. This allows for the indexing and storing of all available medical data (non-DICOM and metadata) in the interoperability platform to keep data accessible and never bound to a single vendor.



Clinical information tagged by well-defined metadata describing clinical content means that medical documents and images can be electronically exchanged within the healthcare enterprise. It’s important that the platform be not merely agnostic with regard to content and vendor, but that it is also multi-vendor positive. This provides the opportunity for healthcare providers to share and exchange clinically relevant information to support better-informed clinical decisions, for example, by creating a longitudinal patient view.



It’s vital to give data access to all who need it, when and where they need it. Only when you can see everything can you start to solve anything.



Clinical information only becomes useful if it is transformed into structured data that can be used within context. The challenge of intelligently mining and harnessing an exponentially expanding volume of structured and unstructured data is ongoing, as is the desire for security and scalability when managing data across the enterprise for end-to-end interoperability. Look for a partner who can help you align the priorities that are unique to your organization while helping you advance your digital imaging strategy.

