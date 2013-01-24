Challenge
For radiologists, the ability to quickly access, synthesize and analyze data is the key to productivity and meaningful clinical insight. Disconnected data sources, analytics tools and collaboration capabilities can slow workflow and introduce potential for error.
Results
A single common workspace with easy access to native clinical applications for advanced visualization capabilities that enhance diagnostic confidence and streamline workflow, allowing for consistent quantification of measurements and fast decisions.
We save at least one to two minutes per patient. So that is a lot of time saved at the end of the day, across every specialist in our department. With the new integrated workflow, we quantify much more than ever before.”
