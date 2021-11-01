Dr. Barr has been performing attenuation imaging on patients whose doctors have requested diagnostic liver tests. Patients are typically referred to Southwoods Imaging to determine the cause of right upper quadrant pain and abnormal liver function tests. Dr. Barr says that in the past, he was only able to give a qualitative assessment of liver fat. “Now that there is a quantitative way of measuring liver fat, it will make it a lot easier for us to let the referring physician know where the patient is quantitatively on the NAFLD spectrum,” he says.

