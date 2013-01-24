Pagrindinis puslapis
Digital Diagnost Emergency Room
emergency room mh

 

DigitalDiagnost Emergency Room

Your emergency room is packed with people, machines, and cables. You need a DR solution that does not add to the confusion and that delivers fast, quality images. The DigitalDiagnost premium DR room for emergency care is specifically configured for critical work in your ER, recovery bays, and trauma center.

Ready to respond

 

The motorized ceiling suspended tube features easy maneuverability and quick operation. The SkyPlate wireless portable detector also supports fast procedures. It is lightweight for excellent positioning and does not interfere with life support equipment such tubes and catheters. You can do control exams and post-op hips as well as lungs.

When performing emergency chest exams you can choose to use SkyFlow to produce grid-like image contrast without applying a grid.

DigitalDiagnost Emergency Room – Key Benefits

 

  • Lessens interference with ER devices like tubes, catheters, and oxygen
  • Patients can be X-rayed without repositioning
  • SkyPlate technology offers an expanded exposure range
Select your DigitalDiagnost room type

High Performance

Flex

Value

Chest

Emergency

Exam Range
  • All applications, highest throughput
  • All applications, medium throughput
  • All applications, medium throughput
  • Standing and stretcher exams
  • Trauma

Core Components
  • Ceiling suspended tube
  • Vertical multi-purpose stand
  • Height adjustable table
  • Ceiling suspended tube
  • Vertical multi-purpose stand
  • Single-side suspended, height adjustable table
  • Ceiling suspended tube
  • Height adjustable table
  • Ceiling suspended tube
  • Tilting vertical stand
  • Ceiling suspended tube

Detectors
  • 2 Trixell fixed and optional additional SkyPlate

OR

  • 1 Trixell fixed and 1 SkyPlate
  • 1 Trixell fixed and optional additional SkyPlate
  • Large (or small) SkyPlate
  • 1 Trixell fixed and/or SkyPlate
  • Large (or small) SkyPlate

Key Benefits
  • High patient volume configuration for busy hospitals and trauma environments
  • Convenient workflow with total room motorization including automatic tube motion and moveable vertical stand
  • Superb application variety with different detector options including SkyPlate tray in table
  • Single detector solution with capabilities similar to multi-detector room set-ups
  • Cover all the projections for a medium to high patient load
  • Completely motorized system works around the patient for increased comfort
  • Attractively priced configuration for a wide variety of applications
  • Total room motorization and lightweight SkyPlate support easy handling and patient comfort
  • UNIQUE image processing and Eleva user interface provide seamless procedures
  • Superb chest image quality to support diagnostic confidence
  • Automatic geometry movements may reduce physical involvement of technologists
  • Optional SkyFlow enhances workflow for free chest exams
  • Lessens interference with ER devices like tubes, catheters and oxygen
  • Patients can be X-rayed without repositioning
  • SkyPlate technology offers an expanded exposure range

