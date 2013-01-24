Philips Azurion is the next generation image-guided therapy platform that allows you to easily and confidently perform procedures with a unique user experience, helping you optimise your lab performance and provide superior care. Azurion has been developed over a number of years in close collaboration with our clinical partners to ensure workflow solutions that meet the continuing demands of the interventional lab.2
We support you in delivering outstanding patient care by uniting clinical excellence with workflow innovation.
Azurion is designed to help you perform procedures more consistently and efficiently. The highly intuitive usability of Azurion supports you in quickly and confidently performing a range of procedures. With this new future proof platform you can deliver outstanding care and grow your service line over time.
Our RightFit Service Agreements portfolio was designed with you in mind. We take the time to understand your needs and offer a service agreement and coverage that best meets your mission, your vision and your challenges. We support you in finding the RightFit Service Agreement that aligns with your business needs and is the right fit for you.
We work with you to help you manage the total cost of ownership, including capital equipment and operating expenses. We offer flexible payment structures that allow you to equip your facility with state-of-the-art technology and optimise your return on investment.
At Phillips we see a need for new business models and partnering strategies. From transactional to shared accountability. Healthcare partners are making a joint commitment to quality, efficiency, and cost metrics. This can unlock new potential in reducing operating expenses and capturing new revenue streams.
Planning a new clinical workspace is a major undertaking that can involve many decisions. What equipment do you need? How can you make efficient use of space?
We can help provide answers to these and other questions with our 3D Room design services. Using our 3D Room Planner, our experts sit down with you to jointly define your requirements and help create a room that fits your precise needs.
Our experienced workflow consultants can help you make further gains in the efficiency and quality of your care delivery process.
To help achieve exceptional performance with data-driven improvement strategies, numerous options are available to make further gains in the efficiency and quality of care. We have a proven track record in analysing procedural data to identify and quantify potential operational issues. Our team also provides solutions to further qualify and offer options for resolution.
To help achieve optimal performance with data-driven improvement strategies, we offer:
1. Results are specific to the institution where they were obtained and may not reflect the results achievable at other institutions.
2. Some features are optionally available. Not all features are available on all systems.Please check with your Philips representative for local availability.