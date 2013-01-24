Pagrindinis puslapis
Azurion

With Azurion, performance and superior care become one

    The next generation image-guided therapy platform

     

    Philips Azurion is the next generation image-guided therapy platform that allows you to easily and confidently perform procedures with a unique user experience, helping you optimise your lab performance and provide superior care. Azurion has been developed over a number of years in close collaboration with our clinical partners to ensure workflow solutions that meet the continuing demands of the interventional lab.2

     

    We support you in delivering outstanding patient care by uniting clinical excellence with workflow innovation.

     

    Azurion is designed to help you perform procedures more consistently and efficiently. The highly intuitive usability of Azurion supports you in quickly and confidently performing a range of procedures. With this new future proof platform you can deliver outstanding care and grow your service line over time.
    Azurion key features and benefits
    Interactively experience all the benefits and features of Azurion
    How can Azurion benefit you?

    Superior care

    Provide superior care

    We support you in delivering outstanding patient care by uniting clinical excellence with workflow innovation. 
    Read more
    Optimize your lab perfomance

    Optimize your lab performance

    With Azurion, we have streamlined your clinical workflow for speed and consistency, so you can provide superb care to patients.
    Read more
    Outstanding user experience

    Outstanding user experience

    With Azurion, we support you in delivering outstanding patient care by providing a better user experience that empowers you to move quickly and confidently through cases.
    Read more

    Enjoy a lifetime of benefits

     

    Our RightFit Service Agreements portfolio was designed with you in mind. We take the time to understand your needs and offer a service agreement and coverage that best meets your mission, your vision and your challenges. We support you in finding the RightFit Service Agreement that aligns with your business needs and is the right fit for you.
    Operational and capital resources

    Get the most out of your operational and capital resources

    We work with you to help you manage the total cost of ownership, including capital equipment and operating expenses. We offer flexible payment structures that allow you to equip your facility with state-of-the-art technology and optimise your return on investment.

     

    At Phillips we see a need for new business models and partnering strategies. From transactional to shared accountability. Healthcare partners are making a joint commitment to quality, efficiency, and cost metrics. This can unlock new potential in reducing operating expenses and capturing new revenue streams. 

    Efficient room planning

    Efficient room planning

    Planning a new clinical workspace is a major undertaking that can involve many decisions. What equipment do you need? How can you make efficient use of space?

     

    We can help provide answers to these and other questions with our 3D Room design services. Using our 3D Room Planner, our experts sit down with you to jointly define your requirements and help create a room that fits your precise needs.

    Training and support

    Training and support designed around you

    We work with you to understand your unique challenges and to create solutions that meet your operational and servicing needs, as well as bolster the capabilities of your in-house teams with educational services. A wide variety of technical and application courses is available to help your in-house teams get the most out of your systems.
    Efficiency improvements

    Efficiency improvements

    Our experienced workflow consultants can help you make further gains in the efficiency and quality of your care delivery process.

     

    To help achieve exceptional performance with data-driven improvement strategies, numerous options are available to make further gains in the efficiency and quality of care. We have a proven track record in analysing procedural data to identify and quantify potential operational issues. Our team also provides solutions to further qualify and offer options for resolution.

    Our experienced workflow consultants can help you make further gains in the efficiency and quality of your care delivery process.

     

    To help achieve optimal performance with data-driven improvement strategies, we offer:

    • Detailed study of procedural data to identify and quantify potential operational issues
    • Interviews and real-time observations to help further characterize current-state operations and associated improvement opportunities
    • Comprehensive analysis to uncover the primary causes of process issues or inefficiencies
    • Solutions designed to address barriers to efficiency and effectiveness and ensure adoption

    Our experienced workflow consultants can help you make further gains in the efficiency and quality of your care delivery process.

     

    To help achieve optimal performance with data-driven improvement strategies, we offer:

    • Detailed study of procedural data to identify and quantify potential operational issues
    • Interviews and real-time observations to help further characterize current-state operations and associated improvement opportunities
    • Comprehensive analysis to uncover the primary causes of process issues or inefficiencies
    • Solutions designed to address barriers to efficiency and effectiveness and ensure adoption
    Additional functionality

    Future-ready and easy to extend with additional functionality

    The Azurion platform is advanced and future-ready, allowing you to add new solutions and innovations as they evolve. With Azurion you can easily integrate additional functionality and third-party applications to extend the utilisation and lifetime of your interventional lab. For more information, contact your local Philips sales support.

    Cardiovascular care

    Make efficient use of space

    Philips Azurion with FlexArm opens up room to work anywhere needed around the table and use different patient access options to support a wide range of procedures and help you make efficient use of space.

    Learn more

    Products

    •  
      IntraSight Interventional applications platform

      IntraSight  

      • Best-in-class imaging, physiology and co-registration tools (with IntraSight 7 configuration)
      • Modern and intuitive interface minimizes learning curves and increases workflow confidence
      • Optimize performance with data management, remote service diagnostics and cybersecurity protection
      IGTDINTRSGHT
      Žiūrėti gaminį
    •  
      Azurion 3 F12 Image-guided therapy system

      Azurion 3 F12  

      • Floor-mounted image-guided therapy system with a 12" flat detector
      • Provides high-resolution imaging over a large Field of View (FOV)
      • Visualize the aortic valve and part of the aortic arch or the entire coronary tree in a single view
      NCVD001
      Žiūrėti gaminį
    •  
      Azurion 5 C12 Image-guided therapy system

      Azurion 5 C12  

      • High performance ceiling-mounted image guided therapy solution with a 12” flat detector
      • Provides hi-res imaging over a large field of view (FOV) making it ideal for cardiac interventions
      • Control all relevant applications via the central touch screen module at table side
      722227
      Žiūrėti gaminį
    •  
      Azurion 5 C20 &amp; Azurion 5 F20 Image-guided therapy system

      Azurion 5 C20 & Azurion 5 F20  

      • High performance ceiling- or floor mounted image guided therapy solution with a 20” flat detector
      • Covers a wide range of cardiac and vascular procedures to offer flexibility for multi-purpose use
      • Control all relevant applications via the central touch screen module at table side
      722228
      Žiūrėti gaminį
    •  
      Azurion 7 C12 &amp; Azurion 7 F12 Image-guided therapy system

      Azurion 7 C12 & Azurion 7 F12  

      • Floor- or ceiling-mounted image-guided therapy system with a 12" flat detector
      • Provides hi-res imaging over a large field of view, making it ideal for cardiac interventions
      • Includes the ClarityIQ imaging technology for excellent visibility at ultra low X-ray dose levels
      NCVD003
      Žiūrėti gaminį
    •  
      Azurion 7 C20 with FlexArm Image-guided therapy system

      Azurion 7 C20 with FlexArm  

      • Ceiling-mounted image-guided therapy system with a 20" flat detector for a variety of procedures
      • Rotates on no less than eight axes to create virtually unlimited flexibility to perform imaging
      • The Axsys intelligent motion control system allows for more independent control for physicians
      NCVD207
      Žiūrėti gaminį
    •  
      Azurion 7 B20/15 Biplane image-guided therapy system

      Azurion 7 B20/15  

      • Biplane image-guided therapy system with one 20" frontal and one 15" lateral flat detector
      • Enhances certainty during neuro interventions like ischemic stroke and cerebral aneurysm treatment
      • Makes the intricacies of complex malformations and less radio-opaque flow diverters fully visible
      NCVD016
      Žiūrėti gaminį
    •  
      SmartCT 3D visualization and measurement solution

      SmartCT  

      • Simplifies 3D acquisition to empower clinical users to easily perform 3D imaging
      • Enriches our outstanding 3D interventional tools with clear guidance
      • 3D images are automatically displayed within seconds on the touch screen module
      NCVC846
      Žiūrėti gaminį
    •  
      Hemo with IntelliVue X3 Improving workflow in the interventional lab

      Hemo with IntelliVue X3  

      • Integrated with IntelliVue X3 patient monitor enabling continuous patient monitoring
      • Improved communication in the interventional lab by visualizing the analysis in the exam room
      • Developed to be confidently used by all staff members with minimal training
      722463
      Žiūrėti gaminį
    Resources

    Azurion user study to evaluate the system's new workflow approach (346.0KB)

    1. Results are specific to the institution where they were obtained and may not reflect the results achievable at other institutions.

    2. Some features are optionally available. Not all features are available on all systems.Please check with your Philips representative for local availability.

