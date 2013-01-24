The Eleva Tube Head offers an integrated touchscreen and a live camera for extended Eleva control, right in the exam room. The live camera helps with patient positioning by providing a clear view of the collimation area which can help alleviate imprecise collimation such as with obese patients. Better positioning can also help eliminate time consuming retakes that add unnecessary X-ray dose.

Utilizing the Eleva Tube Head can speed up the workflow by 28 seconds per examination.*